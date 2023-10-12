West Milton Milton-Union posted a narrow 2-1 win over New Lebanon Dixie for an Ohio boys soccer victory at New Lebanon Dixie High on Oct. 12.

The first half gave West Milton Milton-Union a 2-0 lead over New Lebanon Dixie.

The Bulldogs chalked up this decision in spite of the Greyhounds’ spirited second-half performance.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.