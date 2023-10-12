Defense dominated as Westerville North pitched a 1-0 shutout of Dublin Scioto in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 12.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first half, as neither squad scored.

The Warriors held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the final half.

Last season, Westerville North and Dublin Scioto faced off on Oct. 11, 2022 at Dublin Scioto High School.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Westerville North faced off against Columbus Worthington Kilbourne.

