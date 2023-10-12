Spencerville notched a win against Lima Central Catholic 3-1 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 12.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 1-1 tie through the first half.

The Bearcats got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-0 edge.

Last season, Spencerville and Lima Central Catholic squared off on Oct. 6, 2022 at Spencerville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 2, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Ottoville and Spencerville took on Cory-Rawson on Oct. 7 at Spencerville High School.

Check out our complete boys soccer roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.