Lewisburg Tri-County North collected a solid win over Union City Mississinawa Valley in a 38-21 verdict in Ohio high school football on Oct. 12.

Last season, Lewisburg Tri-County North and Union City Mississinawa Valley squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Union City Mississinawa Valley faced off against Sabina East Clinton and Lewisburg Tri-County North took on Camden Preble Shawnee on Sept. 29 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School.

