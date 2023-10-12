Madison’s advantage forced Geneva to dig down, but it did to earn a 42-21 win Thursday on Oct. 12 in Ohio football.

Madison showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Geneva as the first quarter ended.

The Eagles kept a 21-7 halftime margin at the Blue Streaks’ expense.

Geneva charged to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles and the Blue Streaks each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Madison and Geneva faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Geneva High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Madison faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Geneva took on Conneaut on Sept. 29 at Conneaut High School.

