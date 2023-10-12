A suffocating defense helped Tipp City Tippecanoe handle Riverside Stebbins 46-0 on Oct. 12 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Riverside Stebbins faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Riverside Stebbins faced off against Greenville and Tipp City Tippecanoe took on Sidney on Sept. 29 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.