Defense dominated as Cincinnati Taft pitched a 41-0 shutout of Cincinnati Aiken at Cincinnati Aiken High on Oct. 12 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Taft a 6-0 lead over Cincinnati Aiken.

The Senators’ offense steamrolled in front for a 22-0 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Cincinnati Taft pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Senators held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Cincinnati Taft and Cincinnati Aiken played in a 60-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Aiken faced off against Cincinnati Western Hills and Cincinnati Taft took on Cincinnati Hughes on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Taft High School.

