OHSAA football scores for October 12, 2023 in Ohio high school sport.

Canfield takes down Warren Howland

Canfield dominated from start to finish in an imposing 34-7 win over Warren Howland on Oct. 12 in Ohio football action.

Canfield opened with a 7-0 advantage over Warren Howland through the first quarter.

The Cardinals opened a slim 21-7 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Canfield thundered to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Canfield and Warren Howland played in a 43-7 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 29, Warren Howland squared off with Youngstown East in a football game.

Cincinnati Taft defense stifles Cincinnati Aiken

Defense dominated as Cincinnati Taft pitched a 41-0 shutout of Cincinnati Aiken at Cincinnati Aiken High on Oct. 12 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Taft a 6-0 lead over Cincinnati Aiken.

The Senators’ offense steamrolled in front for a 22-0 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Cincinnati Taft pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Senators held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Cincinnati Taft and Cincinnati Aiken played in a 60-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Aiken faced off against Cincinnati Western Hills and Cincinnati Taft took on Cincinnati Hughes on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Taft High School.

Cleveland Glenville shuts out Cleveland John F. Kennedy

Defense dominated as Cleveland Glenville pitched a 41-0 shutout of Cleveland John F. Kennedy at Cleveland Glenville High on Oct. 12 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Cleveland Glenville and Cleveland John F. Kennedy faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Cleveland Glenville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cleveland Glenville faced off against Cleveland Rhodes.

Columbus Africentric slips past Columbus South

Columbus Africentric finally found a way to top Columbus South 18-12 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 12.

The last time Columbus South and Columbus Africentric played in a 36-6 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Columbus Africentric faced off against Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus South took on Columbus Eastmoor on Sept. 29 at Columbus South High School.

Columbus East routs Columbus Centennial

Columbus East controlled the action to earn an impressive 38-8 win against Columbus Centennial in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 12.

Last season, Columbus East and Columbus Centennial faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Columbus East High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Columbus Centennial faced off against Columbus Northland and Columbus East took on Columbus Whetstone on Sept. 29 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

Dayton Dunbar allows no points against Dayton Belmont

Dayton Dunbar’s defense throttled Dayton Belmont, resulting in a 52-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory at Dayton Dunbar High on Oct. 12.

Last season, Dayton Dunbar and Dayton Belmont faced off on Oct. 22, 2022 at Dayton Dunbar High School.

In recent action on Sept. 28, Dayton Belmont faced off against Dayton Thurgood Marshall.

Resolve: Geneva comes from behind to topple Madison

Madison’s advantage forced Geneva to dig down, but it did to earn a 42-21 win Thursday on Oct. 12 in Ohio football.

Madison showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Geneva as the first quarter ended.

The Eagles kept a 21-7 halftime margin at the Blue Streaks’ expense.

Geneva charged to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles and the Blue Streaks each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Madison and Geneva faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Geneva High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Madison faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Geneva took on Conneaut on Sept. 29 at Conneaut High School.

Union City Mississinawa Valley comes up short in matchup with Lewisburg Tri-County North

Lewisburg Tri-County North collected a solid win over Union City Mississinawa Valley in a 38-21 verdict in Ohio high school football on Oct. 12.

Last season, Lewisburg Tri-County North and Union City Mississinawa Valley squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Union City Mississinawa Valley faced off against Sabina East Clinton and Lewisburg Tri-County North took on Camden Preble Shawnee on Sept. 29 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School.

Portsmouth Sciotoville East allows no points against Franklin Furnace Green

Defense dominated as Portsmouth Sciotoville East pitched a 39-0 shutout of Franklin Furnace Green in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 12.

The last time Portsmouth Sciotoville East and Franklin Furnace Green played in a 16-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Portsmouth Sciotoville East faced off against Crown City South Gallia and Franklin Furnace Green took on Portsmouth Notre Dame on Sept. 29 at Franklin Furnace Green High School.

Tipp City Tippecanoe defense stifles Riverside Stebbins

A suffocating defense helped Tipp City Tippecanoe handle Riverside Stebbins 46-0 on Oct. 12 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Riverside Stebbins faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Riverside Stebbins faced off against Greenville and Tipp City Tippecanoe took on Sidney on Sept. 29 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

Toledo Rogers dominates Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Rogers dismissed Toledo Bowsher by a 48-19 count for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 12.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Rams opened a close 14-0 gap over the Blue Racers at the intermission.

Toledo Bowsher drew within 14-7 in the third quarter.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 34-12 edge.

Last season, Toledo Rogers and Toledo Bowsher squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Toledo Bowsher High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Toledo Bowsher faced off against Napoleon and Toledo Rogers took on Lima on Sept. 29 at Toledo Rogers High School.

