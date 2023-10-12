Toledo Rogers dismissed Toledo Bowsher by a 48-19 count for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 12.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Rams opened a close 14-0 gap over the Blue Racers at the intermission.

Toledo Bowsher drew within 14-7 in the third quarter.

The Rams got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 34-12 edge.

Last season, Toledo Rogers and Toledo Bowsher squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Toledo Bowsher High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Toledo Bowsher faced off against Napoleon and Toledo Rogers took on Lima on Sept. 29 at Toledo Rogers High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.