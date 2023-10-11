Harrod Allen East dominates Lima Central Catholic

Harrod Allen East dominated from start to finish in an imposing 6-2 win over Lima Central Catholic in Ohio boys soccer action on Oct. 11.

In recent action on Oct. 2, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Ottoville and Harrod Allen East took on Kalida on Oct. 3 at Harrod Allen East High School.

Millbury Lake denies Findlay’s challenge

Millbury Lake notched a win against Findlay 3-1 in Ohio boys soccer on Oct. 11.

New Concord John Glenn darts by New Philadelphia

New Concord John Glenn controlled the action to earn an impressive 5-2 win against New Philadelphia on Oct. 11 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

The last time New Concord John Glenn and New Philadelphia played in a 1-0 game on Oct. 29, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 3, New Philadelphia squared off with Mansfield Madison Comprehensive in a soccer game.

St. Clairsville overcomes Wheeling Central Catholic in seat-squirming affair

St. Clairsville posted a narrow 3-2 win over Wheeling Central Catholic for a West Virginia boys soccer victory on Oct. 11.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 1-1 tie through the first half.

The Red Devils held on with a 2-1 scoring edge in the final half.

Recently on Oct. 5, St. Clairsville squared off with Wellsburg Brooke in a soccer game.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.