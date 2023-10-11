Warren John F. Kennedy unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Bristolville Bristol 5-1 Wednesday in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Oct. 11.

Warren John F. Kennedy opened with a 2-0 advantage over Bristolville Bristol through the first half.

The Eagles held on with a 3-1 scoring edge in the final half.

Recently on Oct. 3, Warren John F. Kennedy squared off with Hartville Lake Center Christian in a soccer game.

