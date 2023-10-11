Defense dominated as Trotwood-Madison pitched a 35-0 shutout of Dayton Meadowdale during this Ohio football game on Oct. 11.

The first quarter gave Trotwood-Madison a 21-0 lead over Dayton Meadowdale.

The Rams’ offense steamrolled in front for a 35-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Trotwood-Madison and Dayton Meadowdale squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Trotwood-Madison High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Trotwood-Madison faced off against Dayton Ponitz.

