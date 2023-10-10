A suffocating defense helped Kenton handle Kalida 1-0 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Oct. 10.

Neither defense permitted goals in the first half.

Kenton held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the second half.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Kenton faced off against Van Wert and Kalida took on Harrod Allen East on Oct. 3 at Harrod Allen East High School.

