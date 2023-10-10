Atwater Waterloo rides to cruise-control win over Vienna Mathews

Atwater Waterloo controlled the action to earn an impressive 5-2 win against Vienna Mathews for an Ohio boys soccer victory at Vienna Mathews High on Oct. 10.

Kenton defense stifles Kalida

A suffocating defense helped Kenton handle Kalida 1-0 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Oct. 10.

Neither defense permitted goals in the first half.

Kenton held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the second half.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Kenton faced off against Van Wert and Kalida took on Harrod Allen East on Oct. 3 at Harrod Allen East High School.

Metamora Evergreen outlasts Delta

Metamora Evergreen eventually beat Delta 3-1 in Ohio boys soccer on Oct. 10.

Metamora Evergreen roared in front of Delta 2-0 to begin the final half.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the second half.

Last season, Delta and Metamora Evergreen faced off on Oct. 11, 2022 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

In recent action on Sept. 26, Delta faced off against Wauseon and Metamora Evergreen took on Swanton on Oct. 5 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

St. Clairsville dominates Weirton Weir

St. Clairsville’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Weirton Weir 4-1 on Oct. 10 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with St. Clairsville and Weirton Weir settling for a 1-1 first-half knot.

The Red Devils got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 5, St. Clairsville faced off against Wellsburg Brooke.

Swanton allows no points against Liberty Center

Swanton’s defense throttled Liberty Center, resulting in a 2-0 shutout on Oct. 10 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

Last season, Swanton and Liberty Center faced off on Oct. 19, 2022 at Liberty Center High School.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Swanton faced off against Metamora Evergreen.

Upper Arlington carves slim margin over Hilliard Davidson

Upper Arlington finally found a way to top Hilliard Davidson 2-1 at Hilliard Davidson High on Oct. 10 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

Westerville North overcomes Westerville Central

Westerville North notched a win against Westerville Central 3-1 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 10.

The first half gave Westerville North a 2-0 lead over Westerville Central.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the second half.

Last season, Westerville North and Westerville Central faced off on Sept. 8, 2022 at Westerville Central High School.

Recently on Oct. 5, Westerville North squared off with Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in a soccer game.

