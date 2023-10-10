Westerville North notched a win against Westerville Central 3-1 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 10.

The first half gave Westerville North a 2-0 lead over Westerville Central.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the second half.

Last season, Westerville North and Westerville Central faced off on Sept. 8, 2022 at Westerville Central High School.

Recently on Oct. 5, Westerville North squared off with Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in a soccer game.

