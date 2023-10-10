Kalida and Continental tie

Kalida and Continental proved to be evenly matched after they battled to a 0-0 knot on Oct. 10 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.

In recent action on Sept. 28, Continental faced off against Columbus Grove and Kalida took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Oct. 5 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Liberty Center overpowers Swanton in thorough fashion

Liberty Center earned a convincing 6-2 win over Swanton in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Oct. 10.

Recently on Oct. 5, Liberty Center squared off with Northwood in a soccer game.

New Cumberland Oak Glen delivers statement win over St. Clairsville

New Cumberland Oak Glen handled St. Clairsville 4-1 in an impressive showing for a West Virginia girls soccer victory at New Cumberland Oak Glen High on Oct. 10.

New Cumberland Oak Glen roared in front of St. Clairsville 2-0 to begin the second half.

The Golden Bears got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-1 edge.

Recently on Oct. 5, St. Clairsville squared off with Cambridge in a soccer game.

Newark allows no points against Lancaster

A suffocating defense helped Newark handle Lancaster 2-0 during this Ohio girls high school soccer game on Oct. 10.

Ottawa-Glandorf shuts out Defiance

Defense dominated as Ottawa-Glandorf pitched a 6-0 shutout of Defiance in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Oct. 10.

The first half gave Ottawa-Glandorf a 4-0 lead over Defiance.

The Titans got the better of the second-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-0 edge.

The last time Ottawa-Glandorf and Defiance played in a 11-0 game on Oct. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Kalida.

Ottoville slips past Coldwater

Ottoville posted a narrow 2-1 win over Coldwater in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Oct. 10.

The last time Coldwater and Ottoville played in a 3-1 game on Oct. 30, 2021.

In recent action on Oct. 2, Ottoville faced off against Kalida.

