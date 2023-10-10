Metamora Evergreen eventually beat Delta 3-1 in Ohio boys soccer on Oct. 10.

Metamora Evergreen roared in front of Delta 2-0 to begin the final half.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the second half.

Last season, Delta and Metamora Evergreen faced off on Oct. 11, 2022 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

In recent action on Sept. 26, Delta faced off against Wauseon and Metamora Evergreen took on Swanton on Oct. 5 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

Check out our complete boys soccer roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.