Casstown Miami East overcomes West Milton Milton-Union in seat-squirming affair

Casstown Miami East posted a narrow 4-3 win over West Milton Milton-Union in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 9.

West Milton Milton-Union showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-1 advantage over Casstown Miami East as the first half ended.

A 3-0 scoring edge in the final half fueled the Vikings’ defeat of the Bulldogs.

Recently on Sept. 25, West Milton Milton-Union squared off with Tipp City Bethel in a soccer game.

Spencerville overcomes Harrod Allen East in seat-squirming affair

Spencerville posted a narrow 2-1 win over Harrod Allen East in Ohio boys soccer on Oct. 9.

Last season, Spencerville and Harrod Allen East faced off on Oct. 11, 2022 at Spencerville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 3, Harrod Allen East faced off against Kalida and Spencerville took on New Knoxville on Oct. 5 at New Knoxville High School.

Warren John F. Kennedy allows no points against Garrettsville Garfield

Warren John F. Kennedy’s defense throttled Garrettsville Garfield, resulting in a 6-0 shutout in Ohio boys soccer action on Oct. 9.

Warren John F. Kennedy opened with a 2-0 advantage over Garrettsville Garfield through the first half.

The Eagles held on with a 4-0 scoring edge in the final half.

In recent action on Oct. 2, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Hartville Lake Center Christian.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.