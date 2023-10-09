Perrysburg recorded a big victory over Ottawa-Glandorf 4-1 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on Oct. 9.

Tough to find an edge early, Perrysburg and Ottawa-Glandorf fashioned a 1-1 stalemate through the first half.

The Yellow Jackets got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

The last time Perrysburg and Ottawa-Glandorf played in a 5-1 game on Aug. 24, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Kalida.

Check out our complete girls soccer roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.