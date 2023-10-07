Cincinnati Moeller defense stifles Hamilton

Defense dominated as Cincinnati Moeller pitched a 14-0 shutout of Hamilton in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on Oct. 7.

Last season, Cincinnati Moeller and Hamilton faced off on Oct. 17, 2022 at Hamilton High School.

Cincinnati St. Xavier defense stifles Dayton Centerville

Cincinnati St. Xavier’s defense throttled Dayton Centerville, resulting in a 1-0 shutout on Oct. 7 in Ohio boys high school soccer.

The first half gave Cincinnati St. Xavier a 1-0 lead over Dayton Centerville.

Neither squad scored in the second half.

The last time Dayton Centerville and Cincinnati St Xavier played in a 2-1 game on Oct. 8, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 30, Dayton Centerville faced off against Dublin Jerome.

Spencerville defense stifles Cory-Rawson

Spencerville’s defense throttled Cory-Rawson, resulting in a 3-0 shutout for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Oct. 7.

Spencerville opened with a 1-0 advantage over Cory-Rawson through the first half.

The Bearcats got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-0 edge.

The last time Spencerville and Cory-Rawson played in a 5-3 game on Sept. 24, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 2, Spencerville faced off against Ada.

Thornville Sheridan crushes New Lexington

Thornville Sheridan controlled the action to earn an impressive 6-3 win against New Lexington at New Lexington High on Oct. 7 in Ohio boys high school soccer action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.