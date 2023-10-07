Spencerville’s defense throttled Cory-Rawson, resulting in a 3-0 shutout for an Ohio boys soccer victory on Oct. 7.

Spencerville opened with a 1-0 advantage over Cory-Rawson through the first half.

The Bearcats got the better of the final-half scoring, finishing the game in style with a 2-0 edge.

The last time Spencerville and Cory-Rawson played in a 5-3 game on Sept. 24, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 2, Spencerville faced off against Ada.

Check out our complete boys soccer roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.