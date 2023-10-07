Warren John F. Kennedy dominated from start to finish in an imposing 45-8 win over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic on Oct. 7 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Warren John F. Kennedy a 28-0 lead over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas.

The Eagles’ offense pulled in front for a 31-0 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Warren John F. Kennedy jumped to a 45-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights outpointed the Eagles 8-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Warren John F. Kennedy faced off against Rootstown and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas took on Ravenna Southeast on Sept. 29 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School.

