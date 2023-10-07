River Rouge controlled the action to earn an impressive 36-6 win against Euclid at Euclid High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

River Rouge darted in front of Euclid 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

River Rouge’s offense moved in front for a 14-6 lead over Euclid at halftime.

River Rouge steamrolled to a 29-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

River Rouge got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Euclid faced off against Medina.

