Pioneer North Central pushed past Cincinnati College Prep for a 24-8 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 8-8 as the third quarter started.

Pioneer North Central took control in the third quarter with a 16-8 advantage over Cincinnati College Prep.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Pioneer North Central faced off against Vanlue and Cincinnati College Prep took on Cincinnati Shroder on Sept. 23 at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy.

