Sebring grabbed a 44-24 victory at the expense of Stryker in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

The first quarter gave Sebring a 28-24 lead over Stryker.

Sebring roared to a 44-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Stryker faced off against Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic and Sebring took on Holgate on Sept. 22 at Sebring McKinley Jr./Sr. High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.