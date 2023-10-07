Toledo Christian topped Holgate 20-14 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The start wasn’t the problem for Holgate, as it began with an 8-0 edge over Toledo Christian through the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Holgate moved ahead by earning an 8-6 advantage over Toledo Christian at the end of the third quarter.

The Eagles pulled off a stirring 14-6 final quarter to trip the Tigers.

The last time Holgate and Toledo Christian played in a 34-27 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Holgate faced off against Sebring and Toledo Christian took on Lakeside Marblehead Danbury on Sept. 22 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School.

