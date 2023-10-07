Lockland grabbed a 24-7 victory at the expense of Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian for an Ohio high school football victory at Lockland High on Oct. 6.

Last season, Lockland and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lockland faced off against St Bernard-Elmwood Place and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian took on Cincinnati Country Day on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati Country Day School.

