South Charleston Southeastern posted a narrow 21-13 win over Cedarville for an Ohio high school football victory at Cedarville High on Oct. 6.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cedarville, as it began with a 7-0 edge over South Charleston Southeastern through the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense darted in front for a 12-7 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

The last time South Charleston Southeastern and Cedarville played in a 31-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cedarville faced off against London Madison-Plains and South Charleston Southeastern took on Springfield Catholic Central on Sept. 22 at Springfield Catholic Central High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.