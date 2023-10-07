Wheeling Central Catholic controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-14 win against Shadyside in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Wheeling Central Catholic and Shadyside settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Maroon Knights opened a narrow 20-7 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Wheeling Central Catholic breathed fire to a 34-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroon Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Wheeling Central Catholic and Shadyside faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Shadyside High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Shadyside faced off against Barnesville.

