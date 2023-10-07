Matamoras Frontier posted a narrow 21-20 win over New Martinsville Magnolia in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

New Martinsville Magnolia showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-6 advantage over Matamoras Frontier as the first quarter ended.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Cougars, as they climbed out of a hole with a 21-20 scoring margin.

Last season, Matamoras Frontier and New Martinsville Magnolia faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at New Martinsville Magnolia High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Matamoras Frontier faced off against Waterford and New Martinsville Magnolia took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on Sept. 22 at New Martinsville Magnolia High School.

