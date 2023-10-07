Portsmouth Sciotoville East earned a convincing 34-12 win over Willow Wood Symmes Valley in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

Portsmouth Sciotoville East opened with a 14-6 advantage over Willow Wood Symmes Valley through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Tartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-6 edge.

The last time Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Portsmouth Sciotoville East played in a 34-0 game on Oct. 8, 2021.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Willow Wood Symmes Valley faced off against Franklin Furnace Green and Portsmouth Sciotoville East took on Beaver Eastern on Sept. 22 at Portsmouth Sciotoville East High School.

