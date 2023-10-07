Weirton Madonna’s defense throttled Beallsville, resulting in a 38-0 shutout in a West Virginia high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Weirton Madonna moved in front of Beallsville 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Dons’ offense jumped in front for a 32-0 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Weirton Madonna steamrolled to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Weirton Madonna faced off against Steubenville Catholic Central and Beallsville took on Pine Grove Valley on Sept. 22 at Beallsville High School.

