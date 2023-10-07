Edon’s defense throttled West Unity Hilltop, resulting in a 62-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Edon jumped in front of West Unity Hilltop 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bombers opened a massive 48-0 gap over the Cadets at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Edon and West Unity Hilltop were both scoreless.

The Bombers held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Edon and West Unity Hilltop faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Edon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, West Unity Hilltop faced off against Oregon Cardinal Stritch and Edon took on Montpelier on Sept. 22 at Edon High School.

