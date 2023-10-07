Defense dominated as Fairport Harbor Fairport pitched a 12-0 shutout of Ashtabula St. John in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 7.

Fairport Harbor Fairport darted in front of Ashtabula St. John 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Skippers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Fairport Harbor Fairport and Ashtabula St. John played in a 35-6 game on Oct. 20, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Ashtabula St. John faced off against Windham and Fairport Harbor Fairport took on Andover Pymatuning Valley on Sept. 29 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School.

