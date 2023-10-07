West Liberty-Salem topped Mechanicsburg 19-13 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Mechanicsburg High on Oct. 6.

West Liberty-Salem opened with a 7-0 advantage over Mechanicsburg through the first quarter.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 7-7 deadlock.

West Liberty-Salem darted ahead of Mechanicsburg 19-13 as the fourth quarter started.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Mechanicsburg and West Liberty-Salem faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Mechanicsburg High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Mechanicsburg faced off against West Jefferson and West Liberty-Salem took on Springfield Northeastern on Sept. 22 at West Liberty-Salem High School.

