West Alexandria Twin Valley South’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Bradford 41-8 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South opened with a 13-8 advantage over Bradford through the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 25-8 advantage at intermission over the Railroaders.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South stormed to a 41-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bradford faced off against New Lebanon Dixie and West Alexandria Twin Valley South took on Ansonia on Sept. 22 at West Alexandria Twin Valley South High School.

