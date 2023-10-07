Defense dominated as New Paris National Trail pitched a 55-0 shutout of Union City Mississinawa Valley on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

In recent action on Sept. 22, New Paris National Trail faced off against Arcanum and Union City Mississinawa Valley took on Camden Preble Shawnee on Sept. 22 at Camden Preble Shawnee High School.

