Reedsville Eastern grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 21-20 win against Glouster Trimble in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Reedsville Eastern opened with a 13-0 advantage over Glouster Trimble through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Glouster Trimble fought to within 21-14.

The Eagles maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Reedsville Eastern and Glouster Trimble faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Glouster Trimble faced off against Racine Southern and Reedsville Eastern took on Hambleton Tucker County on Sept. 22 at Reedsville Eastern High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.