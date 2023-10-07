Lucasville Valley rallied over Oak Hill for an inspiring 40-13 victory at Lucasville Valley High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Oak Hill showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-7 advantage over Lucasville Valley as the first quarter ended.

The Indians’ offense darted in front for a 27-13 lead over the Oaks at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Indians got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Lucasville Valley and Oak Hill squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Oak Hill High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lucasville Valley faced off against McDermott Northwest and Oak Hill took on Waverly on Sept. 22 at Oak Hill High School.

