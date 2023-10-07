McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Marion Elgin 32-30 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley opened with a 32-16 advantage over Marion Elgin through the first quarter.

Marion Elgin trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 32-30.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Marion Elgin faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Mt Victory Ridgemont and Marion Elgin took on Crestline on Sept. 22 at Marion Elgin High School.

