Defense dominated as Racine Southern pitched a 41-0 shutout of Belpre for an Ohio high school football victory at Racine Southern High on Oct. 6.

Last season, Racine Southern and Belpre squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Belpre High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Racine Southern faced off against Glouster Trimble and Belpre took on Paden City on Sept. 22 at Paden City High School.

