A suffocating defense helped Hanoverton United handle Wellsville 48-0 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 7.

Hanoverton United charged in front of Wellsville 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Eagles opened a massive 48-0 gap over the Tigers at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Hanoverton United and Wellsville squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Wellsville faced off against East Palestine and Hanoverton United took on Leetonia on Sept. 29 at Leetonia High School.

