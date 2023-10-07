New Middletown Springfield Local broke to an early lead and topped Mineral Ridge 23-10 at New Middletown Springfield Local High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

New Middletown Springfield Local opened with a 14-0 advantage over Mineral Ridge through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Rams narrowed the gap 10-9 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and Mineral Ridge squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Mineral Ridge High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, New Middletown Springfield Local faced off against North Jackson Jackson-Milton and Mineral Ridge took on Lowellville on Sept. 22 at Lowellville High School.

