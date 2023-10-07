Lowellville broke to an early lead and topped North Jackson Jackson-Milton 35-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Lowellville opened with a 14-0 advantage over North Jackson Jackson-Milton through the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a slim 21-7 gap over the Bluejays at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Lowellville and North Jackson Jackson-Milton were both scoreless.

The Rockets held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Lowellville and North Jackson Jackson-Milton squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Lowellville faced off against Mineral Ridge and North Jackson Jackson-Milton took on New Middletown Springfield Local on Sept. 22 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

