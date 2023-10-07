St. Bernard-Elmwood Place raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 32-8 win over Cincinnati Clark Montessori in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 7.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Titans opened a huge 24-0 gap over the Cougars at the intermission.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place steamrolled to a 32-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars closed the lead with an 8-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Clark Montessori and St Bernard-Elmwood Place faced off on Oct. 22, 2022 at St Bernard Saint Bernard-Elmwood Place High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Cincinnati Clark Montessori faced off against Cincinnati Country Day and St Bernard-Elmwood Place took on Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian on Sept. 29 at Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian Academy.

