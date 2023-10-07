Williamsport Westfall controlled the action to earn an impressive 56-10 win against Frankfort Adena at Williamsport Westfall High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Williamsport Westfall a 21-0 lead over Frankfort Adena.

The Mustangs’ offense thundered in front for a 49-0 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Frankfort Adena inched back to a 56-10 deficit.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Frankfort Adena and Williamsport Westfall played in a 34-20 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Williamsport Westfall faced off against Chillicothe Southeastern and Frankfort Adena took on Bainbridge Paint Valley on Sept. 22 at Frankfort Adena High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.