Jamestown Greeneview’s defense throttled London Madison-Plains, resulting in a 55-0 shutout during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Jamestown Greeneview opened with a 27-0 advantage over London Madison-Plains through the first quarter.

The Rams fought to a 34-0 intermission margin at the Golden Eagles’ expense.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Rams got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

Last season, Jamestown Greeneview and London Madison-Plains faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at London Madison-Plains High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Jamestown Greeneview faced off against Springfield Greenon and London Madison-Plains took on Cedarville on Sept. 22 at Cedarville High School.

