Williamsburg controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 47-8 victory over Sabina East Clinton in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Williamsburg opened with a 20-0 advantage over Sabina East Clinton through the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense stormed in front for a 40-0 lead over the Astros at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Sabina East Clinton made it 47-8.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Williamsburg and Sabina East Clinton faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Williamsburg High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Sabina East Clinton faced off against Bethel-Tate and Williamsburg took on Fayetteville on Sept. 22 at Williamsburg High School.

