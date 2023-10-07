An early dose of momentum helped Piketon to a 46-26 runaway past Chillicothe Southeastern in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Piketon moved in front of Chillicothe Southeastern 20-6 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Piketon roared to a 40-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 46-26.

The last time Piketon and Chillicothe Southeastern played in a 40-14 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Piketon faced off against Chillicothe Unioto and Chillicothe Southeastern took on Williamsport Westfall on Sept. 22 at Williamsport Westfall High School.

