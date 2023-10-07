South Point collected a solid win over Chesapeake in a 38-20 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

South Point darted in front of Chesapeake 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Pointers held on with a 26-20 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, South Point and Chesapeake squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at South Point High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Chesapeake faced off against Ironton and South Point took on Ironton Rock Hill on Sept. 22 at Ironton Rock Hill High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.